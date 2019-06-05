First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms likely through tomorrow then clearing out for a few days

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - This storm system will finally clear out Friday, leading to a nice start to the weekend.
Scattered storms are likely this evening, then another round is expected after 10PM. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain. Temperatures in the 70s to 80s this evening then falling into the 60s by morning. Scattered storms are likely again tomorrow but the severe threat will remain low. Highs in the low 80s with a light north breeze.
Any storms will end tomorrow night as lows drop into the mid 60s. Increasing sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be summer-like with sunshine, a south breeze, and highs in the low 90s. A change for Sunday as a cold front is expected to move in faster, keeping highs in the 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible with that front on Sunday. Beautiful weather is expected early next week! Expect lower humidity and a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the 80s and lows in the low 60s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
