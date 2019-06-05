First Alert 7 Forecast: scattered storms likely through tomorrow then clearing out for a few days

Any storms will end tomorrow night as lows drop into the mid 60s. Increasing sunshine on Friday with highs in the mid 80s. Saturday will be summer-like with sunshine, a south breeze, and highs in the low 90s. A change for Sunday as a cold front is expected to move in faster, keeping highs in the 80s. A few showers and storms will be possible with that front on Sunday. Beautiful weather is expected early next week! Expect lower humidity and a mix of sun and clouds Monday through Wednesday. Highs in the 80s and lows in the low 60s.