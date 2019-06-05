LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A few showers and storms are possible this morning throughout the viewing area due to lots of moisture and a remnant boundary out to the west. We will see the rain activity quiet down through mid day, but then this afternoon showers and storms will begin to pop up all throughout Texoma. There is a low severe threat associated with those storms, primarily for wind and hail. Better rain chances will return during the late evening and overnight as widespread showers are expected to impact Texoma. Those will linger into Thursday morning.