LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A few showers and storms are possible this morning throughout the viewing area due to lots of moisture and a remnant boundary out to the west. We will see the rain activity quiet down through mid day, but then this afternoon showers and storms will begin to pop up all throughout Texoma. There is a low severe threat associated with those storms, primarily for wind and hail. Better rain chances will return during the late evening and overnight as widespread showers are expected to impact Texoma. Those will linger into Thursday morning.
Thursday afternoon as the low pressure system moves over Texoma, scattered showers are expected. These will stick with us through most of the evening and into the early morning hours Friday.
Friday afternoon temperatures will warm back into the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather will continue into Saturday where highs will make a jump into the lower 90s. Sunday afternoon high temperatures will also be in the lower 90s. A few showers are possible later Sunday evening as a cold front dives south.
Monday and Tuesday look dry as well with high temperatures in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.