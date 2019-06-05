Funds being raised for Comanche man who fell 25 feet

June 4, 2019 at 10:54 PM CDT - Updated June 4 at 10:54 PM

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Funds are being raised to help a Comanche man who was seriously injured while on the job.

Organizers of the fundraiser say Josh Henderson was working on a new facility at Comanche's Field of Dreams when he fell off of some scaffolding.

He dropped 25 feet onto concrete and had to be medi-flighted to OU Medical.

He's being treated for a broken pelvis, a shattered elbow, a broken eye socket and a collapsed lung.

Friends and supporters are asking for people to help offset medical costs as Henderson recovers.

