Funds being raised for Comanche man who fell 25 feet

COMANCHE, Okla. (TNN) - Funds are being raised to help a Comanche man who was seriously injured while on the job.
Organizers of the fundraiser say Josh Henderson was working on a new facility at Comanche's Field of Dreams when he fell off of some scaffolding.
He dropped 25 feet onto concrete and had to be medi-flighted to OU Medical.
He's being treated for a broken pelvis, a shattered elbow, a broken eye socket and a collapsed lung.
Friends and supporters are asking for people to help offset medical costs as Henderson recovers.
