Health Department begins inspections on dispensaries

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Oklahoma State Health Department is beginning inspections at places selling anything edible containing CBD or THC.
With the medical marijuana business continuing to grow, the owner of one dispensary in Lawton said these inspections will help provide safe products.
“Quality control is a big thing, you have all these people trying to grow in their garage and sell it to dispensaries. Not having lab tests or anything I feel like can potentially get people sick," said Manuel Brisolara, the owner of Tumbleweeds.
One Lawton bud tender said edibles and liquid products are growing in popularity, so keeping them on the shelves is crucial for their business, and the customers who use them for pain management.
“People who have lung issues, like COPD, emphysema, lung cancer, they can’t smoke, and a lot of people just don’t feel comfortable smoking, and a really great way for pain to actually receive the THC you need is edibles,” said Kimberly Pena, a Bud Tender at The Peak.
The State Department said these businesses had more than enough time to get their proper licensing, but Pena says that doesn’t apply to all the shops opening up recently.
“Dispensaries opening up at a later date may have been sideswiped just because it is an 850 dollar investment right up front, and it’s not cheap to get into this business at all," said Pena.
Brisolara said the cost and time it took to get the licensing was frustrating, and a lot of the actual labels are dealt with by growers and processors, but the pressure during inspections still falls on him.
“If their packaging is incorrect, it’ still on us, so we inspect the packaging to make sure it’s up to code and if we did get an inspection, we’d be fine,” said Brisolara.
Pena said she’s worried about the price increase due to these inspections.
“The added packaging requirements has caused the distributors prices to go up, which in turn has made us raise our prices,” said Pena.
One representative from the state health department says these inspections should actually help businesses.
“They want the public to know that when they go into their place of business, that they are getting a quality product," said Health Department representative Tony Sellers.
Despite the start of these inspections, the State Health Department said business owners can still contact their local health department for assistance in acquiring the proper licensing, but that needs to happen quickly.
