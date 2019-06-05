Jessica Garvin announces candidacy for State Senate District 43

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - An assisted living administrator from Duncan has announced her candidacy for State Senate District 43.
Jessica Garvin is seeking the Republican nomination for the office with the primary election still a little more than a year away.
Garvin says she’s running because she’s been inspired by the efforts of Governor Kevin Stitt to make positive changes in Oklahoma.
“I think it’s a really great time in politics right now, especially for young people, for young women. women have such a different perspective and so it’s really neat we’re pulling in so many just amazing women into the capitol right now getting a perspective of what we can do different in Oklahoma," said Garvin.
Senate District 43 includes parts of Garvin, Grady, McClain, and Stephens Counties.
The office is currently held by Senator Paul Scott of Duncan.
