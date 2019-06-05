Lawsuit filed against SB 608

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A lawsuit has been filed against a bill recently signed into law by Governor Kevin Stitt that would once again change Oklahoma’s alcohol distribution laws.
The Institute for Responsible Alcohol Policy filed a petition against Senate Bill 608, calling the bill unconstitutional.
They’re asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to block it from going into effect.
The group’s president said when State Question 792 was passed by voters, it allowed wine and liquor suppliers to choose their wholesalers, but Senate Bill 608 would reverse that.
The group believes it would harm businesses across the state, from suppliers, to wholesalers and even retailers and consumers.
He said all the work and money put in by these companies to modernize their industry is now being reverted, and they hope to stop that with this lawsuit.
“Suppliers and wholesalers are affected because they have these exclusive distribution agreements that literally just went into effect 9 months ago. If 608 is allowed to be implemented then the suppliers and wholesalers are going to violate their own distribution agreement," said IRAP President John Maisch.
Maisch said the updated laws in the state question provided producers a chance to manage both quality control inventory management, and if the new law is implemented, those two issues will become almost impossible to control.
