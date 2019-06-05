Local students take part in Great Plains Tech. Center career connections camp

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Kids from across the area are getting to take part in the career connections camp at the Great Plains Technology Center.
That's going on this week and next week for kids in 7th through 10th grade.
Kids are getting to learn about computers, engineering, photography, teacher prep, tech exploration, movie making and robotics.
The head of the program says she hopes to help kids find out what they want to do in their careers during the next two weeks.
“Middle school students don’t really know what they want to do with their lives, and even though they’re at middle school, time is going to go by fast, and we’re hoping to prepare them to get them ready for high school and what happens after high school," says Kristy Barnett, facilitator for the career connections camp.
While it's too late to register for the first week of the program, you can still sign up online to take part in courses next week.
Just go to greatplains.edu/careerconnections
It costs $50 per session, and an additional $20 for a sack lunch.
