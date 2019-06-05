Man charged with shooting woman outside Lawton apartment complex

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A man has been charged in connection to a shooting outside an apartment complex in Lawton last week.
20-year-old Markell Morrison is charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon for that shooting that happened late last Tuesday outside the Lincoln Villa apartments.
One woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be okay.
According to an affidavit, Morrison told police he had been having issues with a neighboring apartment. He said he put a pistol in his pocket and he, along with four family members, went to confront the neighbors. They got into an argument with the victim and her friends, which became violent.
That's when he says he opened fire and then took off in a gold van.
The victim told police she was shot three times in the abdomen.
Morrison’s bond has been set at $40,000 and he has a preliminary hearing set for July 9th.
