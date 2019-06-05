Michael Ishman found guilty in Geo correctional officer shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A Jury has found Michael Ishman guilty of Shooting with Intent to Kill and Conspiracy.
Ishman was accused of shooting a Geo correctional officer.
Multiple people took the stand today before closing arguments... including a Lawton police officer and two people who work for the OSBI.
Another person was supposed to testify but did not show up.
So they read his testimony from an earlier hearing.
A senior analyst with the OSBI testified that Ishman's DNA was found on a hoodie near the scene.
A gun was found inside the hoodie, but they weren’t able to match Ishman’s DNA due to multiple prints on the gun.
You can count on us to keep you updated on Ishman’s sentencing.
