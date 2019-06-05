Odors around Lawton caused by collapsed sewer lines

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - If you live in Lawton, you may have noticed an unpleasant smell at different locations around the city...
Several sewer lines around town have collapsed due to the recent flooding, causing the unpleasant smell. Nineteen bypass pumps have been set up to fix the problem until the permanent solution the city is working on is finished.
Sixty City of Lawton personnel have been working on the collapsed sewer lines... when weather permits.
“With the six weeks of rain we’ve been having, of where it’s been raining couple inches one day, and then two or three days later raining a couple inches, it’s really hindering us being able to get in and do permanent repairs," said Rusty Whisenhunt, director of field utilities at the City of Lawton. "But, we’re doing spot repairs and temporary repairs and bypasses.”
Whisenhunt said the heavy rains have caused sanitary sewer overflow, and, in turn, the odor, which the crews are combating with lime.
“We put lime dust down on it, which raises the pH of the soil up to 13, which kills any pathogens so it’s no longer harmful to anybody," said Whisenhunt. "Once we’ve limed it, in a two-hour time it hydrates and it kills the pathogens, and after that, after the pathogens are killed with the lime, the smell, any sewer smell, will go away.”
The Department of Environmental Quality has been assisting communities affected by the flooding, like in Lawton, and across the state.
“DEQ is working with the city and trying to get a solution in place," said Erin Hatfield, the DEQ communications director. "Ultimately, they’ll be constructing a permanent line, but right now, we’re working with them and trying to get this problem solved.”
The city’s North Wolf Creek sewer project is about 60% complete, and it will be much more durable because of the PVC pipe.
“We’re hoping to have this line finished, totally finished, by the end of the year,” said Whisenhunt.
But in the meantime, they city is asking for the community’s help.
“We don’t always see when water runs over out of a manhole," said Whisenhunt. "They need to be calling those in, because we don’t know where they’re all occurring, and unless someone calls and tells us, we don’t know about it. So, that number’s available 24 hours a day. That’s 581-3422. That’s Waste Water Collection. 24 hours a day seven days a week.”
