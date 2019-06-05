Planet Fitness encourages teens to stay active this summer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -A local gym is encouraging teenagers to stay active this summer, and this is the first time they’ve designed a program specifically for them.
Planet Fitness is offering a Teen Summer Challenge which allows teens ages 15-18 to use the gym for free. This is the first year Planet Fitness is offering this for teenagers.
Fitness classes are also available for them where they can ask questions about workouts, machines, and even do a 30 minute full body workout with a trainer.
Fitness Trainer, Elton Watson said this is a way to keep teens active and healthy this summer.
“Especially in this day in age with video games, smart phones, it’s so easy to sit at home and not want to do anything, but having at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise, just coming in and walking on a treadmill has so many benefits health wise for your heart and just long term health.”
The Teen Summer Challenge will last from now until September 1st. Everyone who signs up will be entered in to win a $5,000 scholarship.
