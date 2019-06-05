Relay For Life dinner celebrates cancer survivors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Days ahead of this year’s Relay for Life in Lawton, organizers for the event took Tuesday night to honor and recognize the survivors of cancer with a special dinner.
The Relay for Life Survivor Dinner was held at the Western Hills Christian Church.
There survivors were treated to a warm, home-made meal, including chicken, green beans and mashed potatoes.
In addition, several local vendors helped with tonight's event, providing a number of raffle gifts that attendees could win.
The annual event is important for organizers to hold.
“To show the survivors that we appreciate them. They are the reason we relay, and of course the people we’ve lost to cancer is also why we relay, but we just want to show our appreciation for them and provide a great meal for them,” said 2019 Relay For Life chairperson Michele McDowell.
This year’s Relay for Life will be this Saturday at Cameron’s Bentley Gardens from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
And on Friday, they'll be holding their first ever Auction and Dinner at the CETES conference center starting at 6 in the evening.
You can bid on a number of items and have a chance to win one of a number of theme gift baskets assembled by Relay for Life teams.
