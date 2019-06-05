Stephens Co. K9 receiving bullet and stab proof vest

DUNCAN, Okla. (TNN) - A four-legged member of the Stephens County Sheriffs Office will soon have some extra protection while he’s on patrol.
Thanks to the generosity of the non-profit “Vested Interest in K9s,” K9 Officer Enzo will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.
The vest was sponsored by the family of John Buffone, and will be embroidered with the phrase "In memory of John Buffone - beloved husband and Dad."
The vest is set to arrive within the next 8 to ten weeks.
Vested Interest is a program that provides protective vests to law enforcement dogs across the country. It was established in 2009 and has provided over 3,000 vests since then.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.