Trainees tackle Treadwell Tower in basic training

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Week one of basic training continues on Fort Sill for nearly 200 privates. Today, their confidence was tested on Treadwell Tower. Before braving the 40-foot tower, trainees were briefed on the obstacle, learned how to tie a Swiss seat and practiced repelling on a 10-foot wall, all to prepare them for some valuable lessons.
“This range teaches the three army values of selfless service, respect, and loyalty to their units," said Staff Sergeant Joshua Guilford. "It sets up future ranges and their ability to complete it.”
Strapped in uncomfortable ropes, trainees began the course and climbed the tower before making their descent.
“Treadwell Tower? It was nothing short of superb,” said Pvt. Amanda Nelson. “It was exhilarating, everything I hoped it would be.”
Pvt. Jean Benoit Manin said, “It seems pretty scary at the beginning, but you get over it.”
“I’m not really scared of heights but once you’re up there, you’re uneasy because you’ve never done it before, but it was a great experience for sure," said Pvt. Lauren Makarechi.
The trainees are facing this obstacle after a week of classes and physical assessments. Mohamed Sow says he’s looking forward to the day his muscles don’t ache.
“Last week has been stressful, but I’m taking it day by day," said Pvt. Sow. "I’m not worrying about the next day.”
Climbing Treadwell Tower is a graduation requirement. Captain Jeremy Yarbrough says by the time the nine-week training is over, these trainees will be stronger and faster.
“There is a lot of room for a lot of them," said Captain Jeremy Yarbrough. "Some may be fast, but might not be strong. Some might be strong, but not fast. It just depends what they came in to the Army to do because different jobs require different things.”
Over the next few days, trainees will be in medical training and combatives.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.