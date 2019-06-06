Actress Marcia Cross says her anal cancer is linked to her husband’s throat cancer

(CNN) - “Desperate Housewives” star Marcia Cross wants to get rid of the stigma around anal cancer.
She shared her diagnosis more than a year ago.
The 57-year-old says doctors believe her cancer is linked to her husband’s throat cancer and human papillomavirus virus or HPV.
HPV can be transferred between skin-to-contact and sexual intercourse.
Infections can cause six types of cancers in men and women, including on the cervix and genitals.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, getting early immunization can prevent those cancers.
Cross said she learned she had cancer during a routine digital rectum exam, a test for both men and women.
She says she and her husband, actor Tom Mahoney, are now in remission after treatment.
