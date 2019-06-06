City launches digital reporting system

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Lawton is preparing to launch a new system to report Street and other issues like tall grass or illegal signs. The goal is to increase transparency and accountability within the city.
Right now, to report a problem someone has to go to City Hall or call and get transferred from department to department, but with iHelp Lawton people will be able to report a problem from their home or phone on the city's website. Not only will it go to the right department to handle the issue but also the city manager and the mayor.
iHelp Lawton is the first of its kind for the city, and it's a step toward the city manager's goal of making a more virtual city hall. The program allows people to let the city know about things like tall grass or a pothole with just a couple of clicks.
"They just make choices as they go along and at the end, they'll submit it," Michael Jones, the GIS supervisor for the City of Lawton said. "They'll get a response saying thank you we've received your submittal and they'll be able to track it after that."
"They're going to get an idea of when we're going to fix it," Gwendolyn Spencer, Information Technology Director for the City of Lawton said. "And they can have comfort knowing that we are doing the business of Lawton. When you're looking at taxpayer dollars, they want to see how their dollars are working, and this gives them an idea of exactly what the expenditures are."
The person who makes the complaint will hear from the city within 24 business hours if they leave their email address. Other people are able to “like” and “comment” on the reported issue, which makes it a higher priority. People can also post a picture to show what it looks like.
"That gives us eyes and ears all over the city more than the 800 employees we have. Now, we have constituents helping us all over the city to identify safety issues."
They say they're looking forward to improving services for people who live in Lawton.
"It's a good tool for everybody involved, and hopefully it's going to help out the people that end up with the complaints. It's going to make things more efficient, and we're just looking forward to it working well."
The program will be ready for residents to use from the city’s website starting on Monday. They hope to have an app available by the end of the year.
