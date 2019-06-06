First Alert 7 Forecast: rain showers end and a beautiful Friday is in store

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A couple of nice days are ahead and Sunday’s cold front will bring in a refreshing airmass.
A few scattered showers this evening and lots of clouds with temperatures in the 70s. Any showers will end by 10PM and skies will slowly clear by morning. Lows in the mid 60s. Tomorrow will be mostly sunny with a light north breeze and highs in the mid 80s. The weekend will start out hot with highs around 90 Saturday under mostly sunny skies. Light southeast winds.
On Sunday, a cold front will move through, bringing gusty north winds later in the day. Temperatures may sneak into the upper 80s before falling during the afternoon into the evening. There is a chance for a few showers and storms as well. Behind the front, expect lower humidity for a few days next week and highs in the low to mid 80s. Temperatures will warm up slowly later next week and storm chances may return by Thursday.
Have a great evening!
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
