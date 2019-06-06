Tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy, but we will see those clouds clear quickly and sunshine will return for the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather will continue into the beginning of the weekend. Saturday will be an absolutely beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Make sure to get out and enjoy the weather! Sunday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front looks to move through Sunday afternoon, which will develop a few isolated late afternoon to early evening storms.