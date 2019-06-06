LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Good morning Texoma! We do have a few showers in portions of the viewing area this morning. As we continue through your Thursday the rain and storm activity will pick up, and eventually move out later this evening. Counties in far northeast Texoma have the best chance of seeing the heavier downpours late this morning and into the afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the low 80s under mostly cloudy skies.
Tomorrow morning will start off mostly cloudy, but we will see those clouds clear quickly and sunshine will return for the afternoon. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid to upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. The dry weather will continue into the beginning of the weekend. Saturday will be an absolutely beautiful day with lots of sunshine and temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Make sure to get out and enjoy the weather! Sunday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. A cold front looks to move through Sunday afternoon, which will develop a few isolated late afternoon to early evening storms.
Next week a drier weather pattern will stick around. Monday and Tuesday high temperatures will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday looks dry for now but that could change in future forecasts.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
