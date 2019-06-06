Frederick’s WWII Demonstration Team participates in D-Day Memorials in Normandy

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The World War II Airborne Demonstration Team out of Frederick is in Normandy, France in honor of the 75th Anniversary of D-Day. On this day in history, allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of French coastline to fight Nazi Germany. The invasion led to the defeat of Adolf Hitler.
“Literally the sky was filled with parachutes," said Laura Goodwin, the Public Affairs Officer for the World War II Airborne Demonstration Team. "It was the most amazing thing I had ever seen.”
Although Thursday is D-Day, the first of three jumps happened Wednesday.
“President Trump, President Macron, Prince Charles, Prince Harry and family are here," said Goodwin. "Because of that there is no flying unless its military planes.”
About 200 members of demonstration teams jumped out of C-47′s over Sannerville, France, commemorating what more than 160,000 allied troops did in 1944. 40 of those jumpers are based in Frederick. They flew the same routes and over the same country side WWII troops saw 75 years ago.
“We were up, standing up for about 35 minutes,” said WWII Demonstration Team Jump, Keith Bunger. "As miserable as that was, they were doing the same thing when they got over enemy territory because if the plane took a direct hit, they were ditching as soon as possible.”
But the discomfort was forgotten as soon as the doors opened.
“As soon as the parachute opened, the feelings of discomfort and feelings of fear and anxiety went straight out the window and you’re over the skies of Normandy,” said Bunger.
With the number of veterans who participated in D-Day declining, this day cannot be forgotten. Bunger thanks those men and women who served and helped change the course of history by defeating Nazi Germany.
“I can’t thank you enough," he said. "What we’re doing here is the smallest sliver of a thank you for what you did for us.”
Frederick’s WWII Demonstration Team spent Thursday packing parachutes in preparation of Friday’s jump in Bouteville, France. On Sunday, they travel to Lessay, France, the third and final drop zone of the D-Day Memorial.
