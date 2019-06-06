Health officials teach car seat safety

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -For many parents, strapping their child into a car seat, is a daily activity, but are they strapping them in correctly?
The Comanche County Health Department holds four car seat check up events throughout the year. Car Seat Technician, Nikki Mccray said a common problem she sees is placement of the straps.
“This right here is the number one thing that I see. It’s typically too low, we want that armpit level. There’s a little picture on here, it prevents the baby from being ejected, and also you don’t want it too low because it can damage internal organs. Make sure you can put your fingers underneath these straps, but not be able to pinch anything, and that’s the key to having it tight enough," said Mccray.
The state of Oklahoma requires children to be placed in the car seat facing the rear until the age of two. Mccray recommends the child stays rear facing until they outgrow the height and weight requirement of the seat.
A lot of times when people check their car seat to make sure it’s securely strapped in, they either shake the top or shake the bottom, this is not right. You’re going to want to place your hand in the seat belt path and shake it left and right and it should not move an inch in either direction.
Sierra Cooper has gotten her car seats checked in the past and says it’s important to do.
“You want your child’s head to be secure, and you want it to be tight. You don’t want it to be flopping around, so when you come here, you know it’s secure and done right so you can put them in the car and go," said Cooper.
Although they hold these events four times a year, you are able to get your car seat checked any day during the week by calling The Comanche County Health Department.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.