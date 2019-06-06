Kiowa Tribe honors Dr. N Scott Momaday, a Pulitzer Prize winning author

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Dr. N Scott Momaday spent his career writing novels and short stories about his life in the Kiowa Tribe. His novel House Made of Dawn even earned him a Pulitzer prize in 1969.
“Dee Browns book called Bury My Heart at Wounded Knee came out at the same time that my novel came out, and those two books were very influential in rediscovering Native American literature,” said Dr. N. Scott Momaday.
“House Made of Dawn” is said to have started the Native American Renaissance.
Dr. Momaday said the Kiowa Tribe and their culture has been a major influence on his career.
“It shaped my life to a considerable degree because I write about Kiowa, and my culture, and I take the oral traditions from the Kiowas. Most of my poetry is based on oral tradition," said Dr. Momaday.
During the event, the tribe honored Momaday by showing two films made about his life. One of the films was “Return to Rainey Mountain” which was directed by Dr. Momadays daughter, and she said she will never forget that experience.
“He’s got so many layers to him, as a poet, a professor, the man made of words. We got very close on the film, my dad and I, and it was a wonderful experience that I wouldn’t of had otherwise in this creative capacity,” said Jill Momaday.
The Momadays both said visiting southwest Oklahoma brings back great memories, and gives them a chance to make new ones.
“The landscape and the old homestead really brings great feeling, and joy, and sometimes sadness to me because I think of the old ways, and my dads childhood, and my own,” said Jill.
“I’m seeing old friends and kinsman and it’s a great thrill for me to do that. It’s always good to come home," said Dr. Momaday.
At 85 years old, Dr. Momaday said his writing days are far from over.
He said next year he will be releasing a collection of 120 poems all about the Kiowa tribe, and their history.
