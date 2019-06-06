One taken to hospital after 3 car Lawton crash

June 5, 2019 at 10:53 PM CDT - Updated June 5 at 10:53 PM

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - A three car crash near Southwest 30th and Lee Boulevard sent a passenger to a Lawton hospital.

It happened around four Wednesday afternoon.

Police say a pickup truck stopped quickly for an ambulance that was pulling onto the road in emergency mode.

About the same time, a truck hit a car from behind and pushed it into the stopped pickup in a chain reaction.

A passenger in the car was taken to a hospital.

Officers gave the driver of the truck that hit the car a ticket for careless negligent driving.

