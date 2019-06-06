UPDATE: Jury finds man guilty of shooting GEO correctional officer

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - On Wednesday, a Comanche County jury found a man guilty of shooting a GEO correctional officer back in 2016. Not only did they find Michael Ishman guilty of shooting with the intent to kill but also conspiracy and having a gun after a felony conviction.
They recommended life in prison for the first count, 15 years for conspiracy and 7 years for having a gun after a felony conviction.
Rachel DeWalt, the woman who was shot, said she feels like the verdict is a weight off her shoulders. She said she thanks God for saving her life back in 2016 when she was shot multiple times.
Before the jury reached its decision, multiple people took the stand on Wednesday.
One of them was a senior analyst with the OSBI who testified that DNA matching Ishman's was found on a hoodie hidden in a bush at a nearby apartment complex. Police reported a gun was found inside the hoodie. However, they weren't able to match Ishman's DNA due to multiple prints on the gun.
Another person was supposed to testify but did not show up. So, they read his testimony from a preliminary hearing. His testimony about what happened the day of the shooting was similar to a woman they heard from Tuesday who was convicted of accessory after the fact.
She testified that she took him to the area where the shooting happened. She said she left Ishman there and then left the area, and Ishman later came to her apartment where she heard secondhand what happened through a phone call.
She told the jury that he told someone on the phone that he watched the officer leave her house, walk to her car, and start to drive away when he fired multiple shots at her.
A detective with the Lawton Police Department also took the stand on Wednesday. She stated she talked to multiple people who have a description of a man they saw in the area.
The detective said based on evidence she believes it was Ishman who shot the GEO officer.
