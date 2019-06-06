Verdict reached in Bret Splawn murder trial

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Bret Splawn has been found guilty of killing his wife’s great uncle Donald Miller.
After two full days of testimony, attorneys for both sides called their final witnesses Thursday morning. For the state, that was a blood spatter and shooting reconstruction expert from the Lawton Police Department. He testified that by studying blood on a wall in the home where Miller was killed, he determined the gun that killed Miller was less than a foot away when the bullet was fired into his head.
For their first witness, the defense called Splawn's wife and questioned her. She testified that Splawn has multiple sclerosis, which affects both his ability to move and his ability to remember things. She testified that Splawn and Miller fought occasionally but that she had never seen it turn violent.
Thursday afternoon was filled with closing arguments from the attorneys. The state argued there was no doubt that Splawn intentionally shot and killed Miller.
Splawn told police he was fixing a .380 caliber handgun about 10 feet away from Miller when it accidentally went off. Prosecutors cited evidence and testimony from several people to show that they believe that is a lie. The evidence of that is a .45 caliber shell casing found near Miller’s body, as well as a .45 caliber bullet found in Miller’s head. There was also a .45 caliber handgun found with blood on it, hidden behind some books. They also cited testimony from a detective and the medical examiner that, when the bullet was shot into Miller’s head, the gun was less than a foot away.
In their closing, the defense said they believe the shooting was not intentional and that Splawn was simply confused when speaking with police. They argued that if Splawn had killed Miller from that close, there would have been much more blood on his clothes and hand.
Jurors recommended Splawn serve life in prison with the chance for parole, plus a $10,000 fine. His sentencing is set for August 8th.
