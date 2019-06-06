Verdict reached in Bret Splawn murder trial

Splawn told police he was fixing a .380 caliber handgun about 10 feet away from Miller when it accidentally went off. Prosecutors cited evidence and testimony from several people to show that they believe that is a lie. The evidence of that is a .45 caliber shell casing found near Miller’s body, as well as a .45 caliber bullet found in Miller’s head. There was also a .45 caliber handgun found with blood on it, hidden behind some books. They also cited testimony from a detective and the medical examiner that, when the bullet was shot into Miller’s head, the gun was less than a foot away.