Wichita Wildlife Refuge asking for public comments on proposed hunting expansion

WICHITA MOUNTAINS WILDLIFE REFUGE , Okla. (TNN) - The Wichita Mountains WIldlife Refuge is reaching out to the public on a proposed expansion of its hunting plan.
The expansion would maintain big game programs, like elk and deer, but would add waterfowl, feral hog and coyote hunting.
The 2019 plan would also open all public waters, except Quanah Parker Lake, to waterfowl hunting during the proper seasons.
The hunt plan can be found online on the wildlife refuge’s website. Comments can be mailed to the refuge or sent via email and must be received by midnight on July 7.
