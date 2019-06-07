Altus Parks & Rec hosting summer camp for kids

ALTUS, Okla. (TNN) - The City of Altus Parks and Rec Department is hosting an affordable summer camp for the kids.
Recreation programmer Eric Warren said the city has never had anything like the eight-week program they started this summer. The kids get the chance to play games, do crafts, go to the splash pad and in the coming weeks will even start going to the city pool.
Warren said it's a great outlet for the kids, but it's even more important for their parents.
"They have an outlet for kids for the summer that way they're not sitting at home, on their video games or bored. It's something active they can put them in, and it allows them to go to work so it's a good alternative for parents for the summer. Plus, kids get to have fun all summer and make new friends,” Warren said. Each week of the camp has a different theme, and this week's was "around the world."
There are a limited number of spots available for the camp, but Warren said they do have availability in the coming weeks. You can learn more by going here.
