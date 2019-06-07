Coffee with Cops and Council gives community members a chance to interact with officials

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton Police officers teamed up with City Council member Onreka Johnson to host another Coffee with Cops and Council.
Community members met with these officials at the McDonalds on 11th and SW Lee.
Everyone there had a chance to enjoy a nice cup of coffee while learning more about what police officers or city council members do right from the source.
LPD also used today to talk about different programs they will offer throughout this summer.
Sergeant Jenkins said these events give officers a chance to get to know people in Lawton.
He said even the smallest conversations can help community members feel more comfortable around officers.
“We know a lot of times, people don’t want to make the call, they don’t want to come to the police station, or see a police officer, but when they come to an environment like this, talk to us, and see that we really do care about their concerns and needs for the community, it’s great," said Sgt. Jenkins.
Sgt. Jenkins said they will host this event a few more times this year, giving them more opportunities to get to know the community they serve.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.