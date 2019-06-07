Comanche Nation honors D-Day anniversary in France

NORMANDY, FRANCE (TNN) - Several members of the Comanche Nation are in France this week to honor the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Members of the Comanche Indian Veterans Association are overseas to commemorate the veterans who stormed the beaches, among them 14 Comanche code talkers.
They were present for the anniversary ceremony in Normandy, which one member found quite moving.
“When I first saw the crosses at the Normandy American Cemetery were the program was held today, my thoughts were emotional, unbelievable that so many Americans are still here. I cant explain how i felt today. It was total emotion,” said Lanny Asepermy.
Next week, the association will be holding a special ceremony on Utah Beach to honor the memory of the codetalkers.
They’ll also be making trips to cemeteries in France and Belgium to visit the graves of Comanches buried there.
