First Alert 7 Forecast: hot tomorrow but a strong cold front will arrive later Sunday

Mostly clear this evening as temperatures fall into the upper 70s by 9PM and mid 60s by morning. Plenty of sunshine tomorrow and hot temperatures with highs in the low 90s. Light southeast winds. A few clouds will move in tomorrow night as lows drop into the upper 60s. A cold front will arrive Sunday but not til mid to late afternoon. Winds will shift to the north and become gusty later in the day. Temperatures may rise to the upper 80s to low 90s then fall quickly into the 70s during the evening. Isolated showers & storms are possible.