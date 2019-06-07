Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will turn back to the southeast at 5-15mph. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather! Sunday will be a nice day too for most places. A few isolated storm chances are possible for portions of Texoma during the early morning hours and then again in the afternoon. A cold front will move through later in the day and bring cooler air in for next week. Highs on Sunday will still be in the upper 80s.