LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Happy Friday Texoma! As you head out the door this morning you won’t need the rain gear due to clear and quiet conditions all throughout the viewing area. There will be some clouds sticking around in a few areas just after sunrise, but those will quickly move out by this afternoon. High temperatures today will be in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15mph which will create a nice little breeze.
Saturday will be a beautiful day with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will turn back to the southeast at 5-15mph. Get outside and enjoy the nice weather! Sunday will be a nice day too for most places. A few isolated storm chances are possible for portions of Texoma during the early morning hours and then again in the afternoon. A cold front will move through later in the day and bring cooler air in for next week. Highs on Sunday will still be in the upper 80s.
High temperatures Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday will be in the low to mid 80s under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Dry weather still looks to remain in place for all three days. Next Thursday a few more isolated rain and storm chance look possible, but those should be quick to clear. High temperatures next Thursday will be in the mid 80s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.