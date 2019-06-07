Fort Sill one of three installations being considered to house unaccompanied migrant children

FORT SILL, Okla. (TNN) - Three military installations are being considered to house unaccompanied migrant children... and one of those is Fort Sill.
This comes from a report by the Military Times.
Fort Sill along with Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana and Fort Benning in Georgia are all being considered... with Health and Human Services officials touring Fort Benning Thursday.
This all comes as many shelters along the border are beyond capacity for the children.
Fort Sill previously housed migrants back in 2014.
We have reached out to Fort Sill officials for a statement but have not heard back.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.