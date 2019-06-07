LATS aims to capitalize on rider increase

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - According to the The Lawton Area Transit System general manager, LATS has seen a major spike in usage over the past three months.
Every day, many people in Lawton depend on public transportation to get them where they need to go.
“I ride the bus mostly everyday, both too and from school,” said frequent rider Victoria Esera.
For people like Esera, LATS said they are working to make the process smoother through their bus tracking app.
“I think people are scared about things like where do I go to catch the bus, where can it take me, how long do I have to wait. This particular app and technology will hopefully squash’s all those fears,” said LATS GM Ryan Landers.
Landers said LATS is working to change the typical summer decrease by increasing their community awareness.
“We haven’t been trying to increase rider ship, we’ve actually just tried to get the LATS image out there, what transit can do for a particular person. I don’t think a lot of people know what LATS is,” said Landers.
The city is also working on replacing the Transfer Center. They want to build a new one with a place to buy passes, get maps, and escape any weather while people wait on their bus to arrive.
“I would not say that I am proud of our current transfer center. I will say when the new one is built I will be proud of that one,” said City Planner, Richard Rogalski.
Rogalski said their goal for the center is to put it close enough to attractive destination.
They have considered areas all over the city, but their ideas keep bringing the center back to Downtown.
“If you can find a place that’s a destination, or has a lot of walk able destinations around it, that’s key, and that’s perfect for a transfer center,” said Rogalski.
Esera said she typically enjoys her experience riding the bus, but wishes she was able to find more direct routes, or ride buses later during the evening.
“I have to get off and transfer at least one time coming downtown, my house takes two buses so I have to do that mostly everyday. Maybe some more pickups and increasing the hours to a later time during the week," said Esera.
Landers said the bus tracking app isn’t the end of their modernization plans. He says they soon be trying to test out a mobile option for paying fares, and buying tickets.
