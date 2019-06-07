Lawton police searching for woman connected to shooting

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Lawton police are searching for a woman for her part in a shooting outside the Lincoln Villa apartments.
Police have charged 24-year-old Michelle Wooten with a felony count of Accessory After the Fact.
They say that last Tuesday, she drove Markell Morrison away from the scene of the crime after he shot a woman during an argument.
According to court documents, Wooten told police she knew someone had been shot because she heard screaming. She said she drove Markell and three others back to her home and did not call police.
