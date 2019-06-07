Tai Chi improves balance for seniors

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -Seniors are improving their balance by participating in a class that teaches them a form of Martial Arts.
They are doing Tai Chi. Chris Horner said she sees improvements in herself immediately from taking the class.
“I feel ready to start the day and get active and start projects, so when I get home I’m not tired, and it seems to give me some energy,” said Horner.
Chris Horner has taken Tai Chai classes three times and said this is a refresher course for her. She says the outcome is worth it.
“As you get older you use your balance, and I noticed some of the girls are mentioning when you put on your pants in the morning, you don’t have to hold on to something. You can just lift your leg and put them in the pants with the balance you gained," said Horner.
Rhonda David has taught Tai Chi for three years and said it helps improve balance and posture.
She teaches eight slow steady movements that help reduce falls in older adults. David said she enjoys watching them improve each week.
“Seeing them start at the beginning and feel like they can’t do it, and not having good balance, and seeing week by week how much they improve, and seeing them gain confidence in themselves," said David.
David said she finds that a lot of older adults are in a hurry when they move.
She teaches the movements at a slower pace so that they concentrate on the full body which allows them to be more aware when they walk.
Horner said there’s also other benefits.
“Tai Chi is taken from Martial Arts and so some of our moves are used for defensive moves, so it never hurts to learn that too," said Horner.
David said she will be teaching more Tai Chi classes and also another class called Sail. These are provided free of charge by a grant from the Lawton Public Library. For more information you can visit wwwohai.org.
