Unexpected home intruder busts through window

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (TNN) - A woman in Weatherford is having to repair a window on her home after an unwanted guest busted through it.
A neighbor across the street saw a deer run through a yard and crash through a window.
That neighbor called 9-1-1.
Weatherford Animal Control assisted other authorities in capturing the deer that made itself at home in the residents bedroom.
"The police officers just kind of jumped on it and held it down while the doctor sedated it. It was crazy, so crazy. We're surrounded by farmland, so sometimes they come into town. We've had coyotes, porcupines, and skunks" said Debbie Allen, a supervisor with Weatherford Animal Control.
That deer was released back into the wild.
Allen is actually retiring on Friday and says this was the icing on the cake of a great career with Weatherford Animal Control.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.