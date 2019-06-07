UPDATE: Victim identified in late-night shooting in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (TNN) - Wichita Falls police confirm one person has died after a shooting on 9th Street.
The call came in just before 10 p.m. Thursday night.
Officers responded to the 1900 block of 9th Street near Van Buren for possible gunshots.
Two people were rushed to the ER at United Regional, where Bobby Joe Ayala, 46, later died.
Police say the other person, a 23-year-old man, remains in the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
