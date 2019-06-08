Hundreds walk in annual Relay for Life

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Cancer is the second leading cause of death and many people got out Saturday to raise awareness and support one another with a walk.
Over 100 people got out to celebrate, remember, and fight back against cancer. Carol Page has been a cancer survivor since 1996. She said she has participated in Relay for Life since 1997.
“I feel like every year I’ve come out here is another year God gave me to help other survivors and be a part of this. I’m 72 years old, and I feel wonderful and am happy to be here," said Page.
Relay for Life Chair, Michele Mcdowell said it’s nice to see the community out supporting one another.
“We are here to support our survivors and to remember those that we have lost. It’s just to nice to be around folks that have been through similar situation," said Mcdowell.
Page walks not only for herself, but for family members. She said it’s important to hold events like this to raise awareness.
“I think if you come once, you’ll come back again. Sometimes it takes that first time you coming to see, and you’ll see survivors maybe that you saw last year that you didn’t see this year because they’re gone, so if we can keep walking for them, it’s just a great thing," said Page.
Different teams and local businesses were also out supporting the event with activities for participants to have some fun with.
For more information on how you can help, or to learn more about Relay for Life, you can go to www.relayforlife.org/comancheok.
