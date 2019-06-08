Medicine Park Aquarium & Natural Sciences Center celebrates two year anniversary

MEDICINE PARK, Okla. (TNN) - The Medicine Park Aquarium and Natural Sciences Center celebrated a very special day Saturday. Its their two-year anniversary of being open!
Visitors were able to enjoy the several exhibits at the aquarium, from a shocking eel presentation, to feeding turtles sweet potatoes at Turtle Town. Some guests at the aquarium were even surprised with special gifts from the aquarium’s gift shop. The aquarium’s executive director, Doug Kemper, also gave a special announcement while celebrating the two year anniversary.
“We’re very pleased to announce we’ve had nearly a hundred thousand visitors, and over ten thousand of those have been school kids," said Kemper. "Which is certainly our mission: to create a compelling, wholesome family attraction for southwest Oklahoma.”
Kemper said he believes they are meeting their mission and that they are growing all the time. New exhibits are coming to the aquarium including a marine science exhibit, and a coyote and bob cat that will soon join the Medicine Park family.
