Cameron Lady Aggies holds basketball camp for girls

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Just because school is out, sporting practice doesn’t end for all. That’s because of camps which are helping improve student’s skills throughout the summer.
Elementary and middle school girls will have the opportunity to go out on the court with Cameron Aggie Women's Basketball team. They are holding a Play Like An Aggie basketball camp this month.
Head Coach, Emma Andrews said it’s been about four years since they’ve held a camp and she’s looking forward to having it.
“I think the best experience they will have is interacting with our players and really learning a lot from them. I think that’s the fun part, and also for our kids working the camp, I think it’s fun to reach out to the community and the little kids and see what’s happening and coming form there too," said Andrews.
Senior basketball player, Ava Battese is excited to work alongside the kids. She said it’s a reminder of when she was younger.
“I think it’s fun because I like little kids, and especially little kids are like learning that they love basketball, or like wanting to learn how to play basketball because we all start somewhere, so for me it’s seeing myself do that too. It’s always fun to help out," said Battese.
Coach Andrews said she hopes this camp allows the kids to get to know the players and come out to games. She also wants them to take home new skills.
“I want them to be able to walk away with a few more basketball drills, dribbling, ball handling, better shooting technique, things that are going to help them as they go through their high school years later in the future," said Andrews.
Proceeds from the camp will go to support Cameron Aggie Women’s Basketball team. The Play Like A Lady Aggie Camp will be June 17th through 19th in the Aggie Rec Center. Cost is $35 per person.
Elementary school sessions will be from 9-11 a.m. with Middle school following from 1-3 p.m. Registration will begin one hour before the first session starts.
