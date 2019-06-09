Elderly woman injured in two-vehicle collision in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - A two-vehicle collision sent an Anadarko woman to an Oklahoma City hospital.
It happened around 10:30 a.m. Saturday on Highway 62 in Caddo County.
According to the investigating officer, a woman driving a pickup failed to yield at a stop sign on County Street 2740 and was struck by a minivan.
The elderly woman driving the minivan was transported by Survival Flight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She was admitted in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
