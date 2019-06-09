Saturday stroll benefits Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Families and friends of those with Cystic Fibrosis gathered in celebration of the many great strides being made in the fight against CF.
The group walked a mile around the pond at the Lawton Fort Sill Veterans Center to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the 13th Annual Great Strides Walk in Lawton.
The Lawton Police Department and the Lawton Fire Department joined the community in showing support of the CF foundation. They showed off their units to the kids and also walked the mile with them. One woman, whose daughter has Cystic Fibrosis, said she is grateful to those who came out and showed their support, because they rely on donations for research.
“We really greatly appreciate any donation and rely on them because that’s what’s getting us farther, that’s what’s getting us close to a cure hopefully one day and that helps us find medications and treatment options we desperately need," said Pia Dixon.
Members of the CF foundation said the annual walk is an awesome opportunity for CF families to meet up and support each other, something they cannot do often.
“With Cystic Fibrosis they have infection control policies that they have to adhere to," said Nicole Berkley, senior development manager at the CF Foundation - Oklahoma City Chapter. "They can pass along deadly diseases to each other if they’re too close. So, indoors they’re not supposed to be near each other, so they have to be at least six feet apart. and so this is one of the only chances that they really get to see each other face to face. So, it’s just a great community event.”
Berkley said the foundation is making great medical progress.
“We are about to go through the process of getting a new drug FDA approved in the third quarter and we’re hoping that’s going to come out in late 2019, early 2020 at the latest," said Berkley. "That’s going to help up to 90 percent of the CF population in the next few years, and so we’re really excited about the progress and we feel like there’s a cure close to the horizon, and so we’re just really excited about that.”
“Our slogan is ‘until it’s done’ and that’s exactly what we’re going to do is we’re going to stay in this fight until it’s done, until there’s a cure for all patients with CF,” said Kelsey Sistrunk, development manager at the CF Foundation - Oklahoma City Chapter.
To learn more about Cystic Fibrosis, you can visit the foundation’s website at fightcf.cff.org.
