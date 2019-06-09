Two motorcyclists injured after crash in Grady County

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Two men are injured after an accident late Saturday afternoon involving two motorcycles.
Just before 4:00 p.m., both motorcycles were heading east on County Road 1550, just south of Rush Springs, when one of the motorcyclists struck a pothole, lost control and hit the ground. The second motorcyclist then struck the first before also losing control and crashing.
One was transported by Air Evac to OU Medical Center in serious condition. The other was taken to Duncan Regional Hospital where he was treated and released.
