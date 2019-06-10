UPDATE: More details surrounding the suspension of Cotton County sheriff

UPDATE: 6:10: Cotton County Interim Sheriff talks to 7NEWS about his plans. Tim King said since being named interim, he spent the afternoon assessing the department and plans on making some staffing changes. He said he’s now working to get everything lined out and in good working order.
“Give us a chance and we’ll get everything back into functioning order and take care of it.”
We reached out to Simpson, who seemed surprised, and he said he didn’t want to talk to us on the record until he talked to legal council first.
UPDATE 4:37: According to paperwork filed by the district attorney’s office, early Monday afternoon, Kent Simpson is accused of willfully and habitually neglecting the duties.
Some of the complaints include not filing paperwork and deliberately failing to make reports.
They say out of 164 calls which should have included a written report – only 22 of them were done, including domestic abuse calls, stolen property and even arrests.
In court documents, he’s also accused being reckless in performing some duties or failing to perform those duties including delegating hiring to Undersheriff Bobby Sparks, who is accused of nepotism due to the hiring of two family members.
Documents also say Simpson failed to properly train deputies.
Since the commissioners meeting, Simpson has been notified that he has been suspended. He is supposed to appear in court on Friday where he’ll decide whether to fight the petition to remove him from office.
If he decides to, a jury trial could be scheduled for October.
UPDATE 2:34 p.m.: Tim King as been sworn in as the interim sheriff of Cotton County.
The Cotton County Board of Commissioners was allowed by law to name a replacement for Kent Simpson who was suspended earlier today.
King served as Undersheriff under former Cotton County Sheriff Paul Jeffrey and most recently worked as an officer for the Walters Police Department.
ORIGINAL STORY
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (TNN) - Associate District Judge Michael Flanagan has signed an order suspending Cotton County Sheriff Kent Simpson from his position after the Cotton County Board of Commissioners filed a petition on Monday morning..
The board met at 8 a.m. on Monday before going into executive session to discuss the removal. After an hour of discussion, they returned to an open meeting and approved the petition, sending it to a judge to rule on. On Monday afternoon, paperwork was filed in the Court Clerk’s office suspending Simpson until a judge can hear the case later this year.
According to this morning’s agenda, they were discussing an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigations and possible pending lawsuits against the department.
A replacement for Simpson has not yet been announced.
This is a developing story. Reporter Haley Wilson will have full details tonight on-air and online.
