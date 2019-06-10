First Alert 7 Forecast: below average temperatures continue and rain chances return tomorrow night

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - Highs will stay comfortable for a few days and storm chances will return off and on this week.
Partly cloudy this evening with lighter north winds and temperatures falling into the low 70s by 9PM. Overnight lows will be nice and cool, dropping into the mid to upper 50s.
Partly cloudy tomorrow morning then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s. Another cold front will drop south tomorrow night, bringing a chance of scattered storms moving in from the northwest. A few storms could have quarter size hail and winds to 60 mph. Lows in the low 60s. North winds and a few clouds will keep highs in the low 80s on Wednesday.
Clouds will increase on Thursday but we should stay dry during the day as highs reach the low 80s. Lows in the upper 50s. Another round of storms may impact parts of Texoma Thursday night into Friday morning. Stronger south winds and sunshine Friday afternoon will give highs a boost to near 90.
A hot weekend is ahead with low storm chances with the best chance on Sunday. Highs in the 90s and lows in the low 70s.
~ First Alert 7 Chief Meteorologist Matt DiPirro
