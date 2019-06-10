LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) -As you head out the door this morning you may want to grab a jacket. Temperatures this morning are in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds out of the northeast at 10-20mph are also making conditions feel a little breezy. We will continue to see the cooler air stick with us into the afternoon with most places seeing high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.
Warmer temperatures return tomorrow afternoon with most places seeing highs in the lower 80s. Rain and storm chances return late tomorrow evening, and look to stick with us through mid to late morning Wednesday. We aren’t tracking any severe threat associated with those storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 83 degrees. Another round of overnight showers and storms return Thursday into Friday. The biggest thing we will keep an eye on will be flooding. The threat for severe weather is slim to none.
High temperatures on Friday will be in the upper 80s. This weekend there are a few chances for isolated showers and storms. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be into the lower 90s.
-First Alert Meteorologist John Hammersmith
