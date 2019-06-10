Warmer temperatures return tomorrow afternoon with most places seeing highs in the lower 80s. Rain and storm chances return late tomorrow evening, and look to stick with us through mid to late morning Wednesday. We aren’t tracking any severe threat associated with those storms. High temperatures on Wednesday will be around 83 degrees. Another round of overnight showers and storms return Thursday into Friday. The biggest thing we will keep an eye on will be flooding. The threat for severe weather is slim to none.