Friend, OSBI talk about officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in West Lawton.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said a 19-year-old man was shot and killed by three police officers in the parking lot of an apartment complex near N.W. 63rd Street and Oak Avenue in Lawton. The OSBI said the encounter started when the man got into a dispute with his mom, leaving their house with two assault rifles and a handgun in his truck.
The man’s friend, Khaasia Bryant, identified him as Brent Durbin-Daniel and said he came to this apartment complex to meet with her because he would often come to her for help when he was struggling. According to scanner traffic, police continued to attempt to get the man to put his gun away and make contact with him.
"At some point, they ended up out here in this parking lot at this apartment complex. Officers attempted to make contact with him and at some point during that round of communication, shots were fired. That’s what we’re here to investigate,” said Special Agent Brenna Alvarez with the OSBI.
According to the OSBI, three Lawton Police Officers fired their guns and have been place on paid administrative leave while investigators try to figure out exactly what happened.
"That is what we do. We’re fair, we’re impartial, we come in with fully open eyes and ears and want to gather information from everybody who has any,” Alvarez said.
Bryant said she feels there were other ways this situation could have ended.
"He had his hands up. He reached for a cigarette and they shot him. A cigarette. They asked me, do you know where his gun is. I was like, oh he didn’t have it on him? They said no. Then why’d you shoot. Knowing he was suicidal, why did you shoot him? Why not taze him or shoot for the leg, shoot to injure not to kill. Someone you know needs help...help,” Bryant said.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.