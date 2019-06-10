Friend, OSBI talk about officer-involved shooting in Lawton

"He had his hands up. He reached for a cigarette and they shot him. A cigarette. They asked me, do you know where his gun is. I was like, oh he didn’t have it on him? They said no. Then why’d you shoot. Knowing he was suicidal, why did you shoot him? Why not taze him or shoot for the leg, shoot to injure not to kill. Someone you know needs help...help,” Bryant said.