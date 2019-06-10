Medical Marijuana numbers continue to rise

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - The Norman Transcript is reporting that medical marijuana sales are continuing to climb in Oklahoma.
In May, sales topped $23 million, marking the eighth straight month of growth for the new industry.
Medical Marijuana sales have generated nearly 10.7 million dollars for state coffers.
The number of people eligible to get the drug is also rising.
According to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority, it has approved nearly 130,000 patient licenses since last August.
