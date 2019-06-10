7 more Oklahoma counties approved for FEMA assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (TNN) - Governor Kevin Stitt has announced seven more counties that have been approved by FEMA for assistance.
Canadian, Creek, Logan, Osage, Ottawa, Rogers, and Washington Counties have been approved for disaster relief benefits for individuals and business owners and will be added to those already getting assistance, Muskogee, Tulsa, and Wagoner Counties.
Governor Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma will continue to request additional counties to be added to the Individual Assistance Major Disaster Declaration.
If you want to apply for for assistance you can call 1-800-621-FEMA or go online at www.disasterassistance.gov
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.