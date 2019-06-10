UPDATE: OSBI releases info about what happened before Monday’s fatal officer-involved shooting

UPDATE 12:15 p.m.: The OSBI has released more details about what happened leading up to the fatal officer-involved shooting which happened early Monday morning.
They say the victim, who has only been described as a 19-year-old male, was involved in a domestic disturbance with his mother. He then left their home with two assault rifles and a handgun and drove to the 6300 block of Maple. Officers were then sent to the apartment complex.
The officers involved are on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
UPDATE 11:02 a.m.: Officials with the OSBI have confirmed with us that the victim died after being shot by officers early on Monday morning. They say three officers were believed to be involved in the shooting.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAWTON, Okla. (TNN) - The Lawton Police Department has asked for assistance from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation after an officer-involved shooting early Monday morning.
According to radio traffic, the incident happened after police were called to the Maplewood Apartments near 63rd and Maple in west Lawton.
Radio traffic indicates that police arrived on scene a little after 1:00 a.m. and setup a perimeter around a subject who reportedly had a gun and was possibly wanting to harm themself in the parking lot of the complex. Around 1:50 a.m. an officer reported shots had been fired over the radio. Fire and EMS were called to the scene and the victim was transported to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.
The OSBI was called in to investigate the shooting. No other details have been released.
You can count on us to keep you updated as more information becomes known.
Copyright 2019 Texoma News Network. All rights reserved.