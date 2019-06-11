Cache P.D. mourning loss of K9 Officer

CACHE, Okla. (TNN) - The Cache Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their K9 Officers.
K9 Max passed away in his sleep Monday morning.
He served with the Cache Police Department for 6 years.
K9 Max was well known in the community for his loving nature and his aid in countless narcotics arrests.
The Cache Police Department says a necropsy revealed K9 Max’s cause of death was from Colic, which is an abdominal issue and is common in larger breeds.
